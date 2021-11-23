PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post $25.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $96.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 120.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $335.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

