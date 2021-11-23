Peanut Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $325,043.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00088408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

