PECULIUM (PCL) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and $2.02 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PECULIUM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PECULIUM has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

