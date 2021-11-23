Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Trading Down 3.6%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 32,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 59,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton lowered Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$57.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

