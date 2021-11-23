Peercoin Price Reaches $1.05 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $28.49 million and approximately $32,890.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 149.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,250,734 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

