Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

