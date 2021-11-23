PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $8,118,294.38 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83.

PFSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. 675,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 169.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

