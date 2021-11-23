Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,290. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

