pEOS Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $7.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.88 or 0.07489117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.30 or 1.00508250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

