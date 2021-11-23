Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €241.00 ($273.86) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €209.83 ($238.45).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €211.00 ($239.77) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.25. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

