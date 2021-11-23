Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,410 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN opened at GBX 2,795 ($36.52) on Monday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,685.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,003.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.