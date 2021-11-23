Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 8,776,838 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.47. The firm has a market cap of £25.61 million and a PE ratio of -14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.