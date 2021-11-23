Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.381 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,623,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,962,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBR. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.