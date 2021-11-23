Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Up 3.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 43,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 51,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$88.87 million and a PE ratio of -230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

