Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) to Issue GBX 4.30 Dividend

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 489.26 ($6.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 487.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

