Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4825 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

PEYUF opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEYUF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.