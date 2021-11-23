PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of PGT Innovations worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.