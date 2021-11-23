Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

PHGUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $532.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

