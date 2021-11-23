Phoneum (PHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,687.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $505,522.19 and approximately $30,687.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,811,714,161 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

