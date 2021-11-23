Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0517 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,445.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.36 or 0.00867404 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,505,664 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.