PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PHSC opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. PHSC has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

