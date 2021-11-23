PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PHSC opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. PHSC has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
