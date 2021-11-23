Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Up 2.2%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.82. 267,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 193,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PILBF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

