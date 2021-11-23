PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.45 or 0.07492191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.78 or 1.00191390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.