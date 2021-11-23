Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.69. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 8,799 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.