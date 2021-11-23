Pirate Chain Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $360.38 million and approximately $815,211.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00383754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00191735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004109 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,378,858 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

