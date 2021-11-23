PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post sales of $66.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.23 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $255.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $258.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.82 million, with estimates ranging from $284.21 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.37. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $111,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.