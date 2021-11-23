Playcent Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $3.37 million and $158,650.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

