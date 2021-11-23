PlayFuel (PLF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.23 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $8.23 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

