PlayGame Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $317,063.47 and approximately $2,012.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00237405 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.