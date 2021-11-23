PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 882,469 shares of company stock worth $22,807,773.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

