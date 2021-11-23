Plian Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $87,759.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00237358 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00087996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 869,822,264 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

