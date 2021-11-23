PlotX (PLOT) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. PlotX has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $356,186.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlotX has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.