Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,365.80

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Po.et has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $395,365.80 and approximately $89.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00237308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00087696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

