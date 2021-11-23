POA (POA) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
