Polkadex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Polkadex has a market cap of $79.29 million and $1.58 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $17.61 or 0.00030911 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

