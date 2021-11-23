PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Cap Reaches $72.32 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $72.32 million and $1.01 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,109 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

