Polkalokr (LKR) Hits Market Cap of $3.67 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $298,926.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.11 or 0.07513296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.72 or 0.99847123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,218,830 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

