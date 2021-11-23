Polkamarkets Market Cap Reaches $50.74 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $50.74 million and $1.74 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00241396 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,788,012 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

