Polker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.80 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and $3.80 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polker has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.45 or 0.07492191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.78 or 1.00191390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars.

