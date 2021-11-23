Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $124.75 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 100.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $124,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 82,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,617 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.93. The company had a trading volume of 397,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143,549. The firm has a market cap of $366.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $135.21 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.15.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

