PolySwarm (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.12 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $56,994.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.