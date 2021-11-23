Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 743 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $561.57. 192,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

