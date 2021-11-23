Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.59

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.59 and last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 7117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Get Popular alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,667 shares of company stock worth $5,723,761. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,953,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.