Portillos Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 30th (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos’ (NASDAQ:PTLO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 30th. Portillos had issued 20,270,270 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $405,405,400 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Portillos’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Portillos has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

