Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Down 19.4%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC)’s share price traded down 19.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 2,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63.

Positron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes.

