Post (NYSE:POST) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Post (NYSE:POST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NYSE POST opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Banced Corp boosted its position in Post by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 203,411.1% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $8,348,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

