Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Get Power Assets alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3632 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.