PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $51.51 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00237405 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,514,686 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars.

