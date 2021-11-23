PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $22.27

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $20.18. PowerSchool shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.