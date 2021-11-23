PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,522.35

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,522.35 ($19.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,342.22 ($17.54). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,376 ($17.98), with a volume of 5,268 shares trading hands.

PPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,374.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,522.35.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

